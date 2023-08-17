Starting this letter early as I need to gather a lot of thoughts and try and be civil in my comments. I am so totally upset with the president of the United States regarding the exit from Afghanistan I can hardly hold it back.
My wife and I watched the testimony of the Gold Star Families that lost loved ones in the exit from Afghanistan. I said it was sloppy from the start but the reality came out when I listened intently to the men and women that spoke of what happened and the lack of any compassion from the Biden Administration. We have a sitting president that has nothing but questionable ethics and totally has disregarded standards of conduct.
The liberal media has failed to even mention the heartaches and trauma experienced by the parents and relatives of those 13 people lost at the pullout. My wife and I experienced the instructions for exiting a base when we left Wiesbaden, Germany, while stationed at Linsey Air Station. The instructions we received was to make sure our spouses were prepared to move in a hurry as the dependents always leave before the military withdrawal.
The direction to move military first was the total responsibility of Joe Biden even though he was briefed not to. Politics stain and ego for sure. He wanted to be a super hero making himself look good and getting out fast. This fast or better yet (half assed) withdrawal not only resulted in deaths and many thousands left behind the country ended up back in the hands of the Taliban and ISIS and that is where we started 20 vears earlier. Biden and his top Pentagon leaders called this a good effort. No true as evidenced by other witnesses.
As of today the men and women that testified have not been contacted by the Administration to offer an apology or to give closure in any kinds of way. I need to stope and interject something that I just read in a book entitled, Finding Jesus in Everyday Moments and a passage that seems to fall perfectly in this communication.
I will not go into the particulars of this chapter in the book except to say that traditions for honoring the fallen started with a group called The Arlington Ladies in 1948. Margaret Mensch, an Arlington Lady, says, "The important thing is to be there for the families... It's an honor to....pay tribute to the everyday heroes that make up the armed forces.
Unfortunately the men and women that died during the 20 years of war in Afghanistan seem to have died in vain as we are now back to the beginning. This time they have our weapons and billions of dollars in technology being used against us. How can we even call this a victory when we have lost so much and the majority was the fault of the President as he alone gave the order to withdraw? This came out at the hearing and validated by the invited Retired and active Duty Military guests that were on the ground
The families need to have some closure and the Biden Administration, especially the Generals' that directed the exit, to insure this never happens again. We said it should not happen when we left Vietnam with people hanging from the plane's wings, so it seems like we did not learn much.
The purpose of this letter is to give my personal opinion, along with our whole military family, that we see what took place for this historical event, have watched the live testimony of the families and other retired and active military and feel that the more the public understands the concern we have for not only for this travesty but a correction that must take place in any future similar withdrawals
It would be the a real tribute if the national news media would cover this recent gathering of moms and dads of those that died in Afghanistan as thorough as the TV coverage of the disaster which is currently taking place in Maui, Hawaii.
Richard A. Gregaitis
Ludington