Student loan forgiveness is a hot topic but the real underlying issue has been lost to politicized memes.
Ensuring fair play between corporations and consumers is an appropriate role of government, and reforms in credit card and mortgage lending have been extremely successful.
Unfortunately, no similar protections exist for student loans. Echoing how FNMA (Fannie Mae) abuses triggered the 2008 recession, the government is now promoting damaging student loan borrowing.
We should have learned from mortgage and credit card reform that the appropriate role of government is not to provide a ‘stamp of approval’ on debt or encourage abusive tactics by unprincipled colleges. Many borrowers, without rubber-stamp loans, may have sought out trade school or other paths instead of taking on crippling debt to pursue degrees of questionable value.
These loans are ultimately purchased by private firms who have no concern for borrowers. They engineer confusing repayment plans to keep borrowers in perpetual debt, reaping tremendous profits. They themselves incur virtually no risk, as these debts are either government (i.e., taxpayer) backed and/or ineligible for bankruptcy liquidation.
In a truly free market between lenders and borrowers, many of these loans would not be made in the first place. Government overstep, echoing the Fannie Mae fiasco, created this situation and therefore we must demand solutions from the government.
Because of the intentionally usury practices in place by lenders, millions of people have repaid much more than they initially borrowed yet still have balances due with profits going to companies who assume little or no risk.
A fair solution is this: someone who has already repaid at least twice the initial loan should have any remaining balance forgiven. Loans should be repaid under standard amortization rules with a defined end of loan rather than ‘interest-only’ or ‘income-based’ options which largely benefit the lender. Finally, unless lenders are willing to subject loans to bankruptcy liquidation, interest rates should be capped. Lenders should not get unlimited reward without commensurate risk.
Student loan borrowers aren’t looking for a handout, just the same fair treatment that has been afforded home buyers and credit card users. That predatory educational lending has been not only exempted from similar rules but been supported by government policy is simply not fair for individuals and is not good for the health of the economy.
Chris Simpler
Ludington