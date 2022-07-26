Recently in a letter to the editor, the writer made nine points regarding their opposition to having a deer cull in Ludington. I would like to provide some counter arguments regarding each of her points. I researched various reputable organizations in Michigan to support these arguments and will note those sources in my comments below.
The first point that the author made questioned the sustainability of a deer cull over time and the potential lack of funds for future deer culls, after the remaining stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan Act are spent. I somewhat agree with the points made (eventually deer will return, given the absence of natural predators, fewer deer hunters and readily available food in the area.) And the stimulus funds are indeed a one-time funding source. But there are a few other points I would like to make to counter this point. First, the city has listened to the state experts from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and set aside funds for three consecutive years of conducting a deer cull. Experience in other communities in Michigan that have conducted successful deer culls has shown that this is what is needed to significantly reduce the deer population for a significant period of time. Only performing a single year deer cull will not be successful. The sustainability issue is much improved if the city maintains its planning to use these funds over a three-year period.
The second point made is that more deer will make us more cautious drivers and that is good for our children. The goal should be to reduce the possibility of any accidents, and fewer car-deer collisions seems to me to be something everyone would want. People should be careful driving around town to avoid people — not just an overpopulation of deer roaming our streets.
The third point was the author stating that to (their) recollection there has never been a serious car-deer accident in the city. I am not sure about the city, but the county has had fatal accidents. I did a quick internet search and the first result I found was a Ludington Daily News article dated Sept. 29, 2016, titled, “Deer crashes through van windshield, killing man in Mason County.” Here is a quote from that article, “‘That’s the third car-deer fatality (I remember) since I took office four years ago,’ Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said this morning.” The article then details two other fatal accidents in the county that occurred in 2015 and 2013. So while it is true that the majority of car-deer accidents are not fatal (the local paper each week reports multiple accidents in the area involving car-deer collisions), there have been some fatal accidents in the last 10 years in the county at least. Also data for the State of Michigan from Michigan Traffic Crash Facts shows that in 2020 over 51,000 vehicle-deer collisions occurred.
The fourth point was about the increase in deer population after a previous ordinance regarding loose dogs was enforced. Based on my research, I believe the increase in the deer population is due to a variety of other factors — fewer hunters, milder winters, elimination of natural predators (especially in the lower Peninsula) and more food sources in terms of farms, gardens and orchards near natural deer habitats such as forests and parks. Thus there are now many more deer in our city and county.
The fifth point questioned the public health aspect of the need to reduce the deer population. Chronic Wasting Disease was mentioned. A Nov. 8, 2021, article from Bridge Michigan talks about the health impact. “Ailments like Lyme disease, bovine tuberculosis and chronic wasting disease also spread more easily in dense herds, in turn threatening humans and livestock living nearby.”
The sixth and seventh points questioned the safety and potential trauma if children witnessed the killing of deer. The deer cull will be conducted in the winter at night outside the city limits and not on private property. The professional hunters who participate in the exercise are licensed and experienced at doing this in other communities in Michigan. I could not find any records of a fatal accident due to a deer cull in any community in Michigan. The city has a safe plan that will be consistent with what has worked in other communities in Michigan. No one in the general public is going to be at risk.
The eighth point questions the humaneness of a deer cull and questions the benefit of reducing the deer population in the city. All research points out that without deer hunting, the deer will overpopulate and lead to disease and starvation. Numerous studies have shown that without natural predators (wolves, coyotes, etc.), the only way to manage a deer population is through hunting. Unfortunately we are seeing fewer hunters each year in Michigan. And deer don’t just eat people’s gardens. Deer prefer native natural plants over unpalatable invasive plants and this grazing can disrupt the natural diversity of our parks, forests and habitat. Small birds and other animals rely on these native plants to survive. Too many deer cause disruptions in the ecosystem and affect many other species adversely. So I don’t agree that a deer cull is inhumane. In fact, I would argue that doing nothing is more inhumane _ to both the deer and the natural environment.
The last point extrapolates a deer cull to potentially include other small animal hunting, such as rabbits, squirrels, etc. While some may agree that the presence of these animals is also a nuisance for people’s gardens and yards, the problem is more readily controlled with more natural predators already around (cats, dogs, hawks, owls, etc.). It is doubtful anyone will ask for a rabbit cull within the city limits.
One last point that the author did not make, which would be supportive of a deer cull. The deer will be harvested, and the food will be donated to local food banks. In these times of inflation and possible food shortages for the poor, this is an action that the community should welcome.
I hope the city leaders decide to proceed with their plans to address this issue. Based on the number of residents who have signed a petition calling for such action, the planned deer cull is well supported by the community.
Chris Burns
Ludington