I ask that you join me in voting yes on May 2 for the children of Mason County Central School. As a former postmaster I embraced the philosophy that “the only thing that is constant is change.” It is no different with our school buildings and the methods of instruction. The way students learn and the environment they learn in, is not the same today, as it was in the past.
Has MCC provided quality instruction and provided a good learning environment thus far? Absolutely, but there comes a time when significant building and infrastructure improvements must be made, that time is now.
The administration has done an excellent job over the years of maintaining and improving the buildings and our instructional needs at MCC without going to the taxpayers for additional taxes to pay for these needs. The school has lived within its means and saved up to make the necessary repairs and improvements. Some of these expenditures include, but are not limited to computers, buses, energy improvements, new roofs, new boilers and enhanced technology infrastructure. These expenditures add up to millions of dollars saved on behalf of the taxpayers. The time is now to invest in our school and our students.
Vote yes May 2
Gena Nelson
Scottville