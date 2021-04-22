On May 4, 2021, voters will have the opportunity to continue their support of more than 1,400 students in our community who receive special education services through the West Shore Educational School District. Not a tax increase, this vote allows the renewal of a millage already operating in support of these students served in and from their home districts of Hart, Walkerville, Pentwater, Shelby, Ludington, Mason County Central, Mason County Eastern and Baldwin.
For my family, this vote is a personal one. My son, now 21, has been a WSESD student since the age of three. As a young man with autism and an intellectual disability, he’s been able to go through the educational process along with his peers — both those with and without disabilities — and experience the joys of learning, growth and achievement. Our family has felt privileged to partner with the WSESD as they’ve helped our son grow into all he’s meant to be. And we have been proud to participate in a school experience that is open to every student in our community.
In my work as a teacher at Hart High School, too, I’ve seen firsthand the impact of special education support for our students in the local buildings. It’s been an honor to join in an educational mission — supported by the tax dollars that flow back into the local buildings in reimbursement for the costs of their special education services — that values all students and believes fervently that, especially with the right support, all students can learn.
On behalf of my son and his classmates, and in the shared belief that we as a community are better when we work together to educate all of our young people, I hope you’ll consider joining me on May 4 in my “yes” vote on the WSESD special education millage renewal.
Susan Hall
Ludington