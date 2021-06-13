Republican lawmakers in red states are waging an assault on democracy by trying to stop people from voting. They have already enacted more than 20 laws making it harder to cast your ballot, even though the last election was shown, in and out of court, to be the most secure election in American history. The For The People Act would put a stop to these tactics and has already passed in the House.
All Republican Senators oppose the For The People Act, and unfortunately so do two Democrats. Senator Manchin (West Virginia) is afraid of Trump supporters even though 79% of his voting constituency does support the Act. Likewise, with 84% of her voters in Arizona also supporting the For the People Act, Senator Sinema for similar reasons won't support the bill.
This makes me think there is also dark money involved, which this bill would address, as well as gerrymandering, which Republicans (and sometimes Democrats) have used to draw up voting districts to deprive voters of their choice. If we are to actually be a democracy, the For the People Act will move us strongly in that direction. We can be proud that here in Michigan we have already eliminated gerrymandering to partisan advantage.
You can participate in our democracy by writing our state legislators to oppose any actions to curtail voting on the local level. You can also contact Senators Manchin and Sinema to protest their lack of support. Additionally you can also donate money that will go to campaigns that are likely to produce senators and legislators across the nation who will vote for the For the People Act in the 2022 election.
We need to have more engaged voters casting ballots in our elections, not fewer!
Josh Swenson
Manistee