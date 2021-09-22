Pentwater Public Schools is holding a millage request election that we believe to be an important investment in the community’s future. Given that the district has long been recognized for its quality educational programs and superb staff, in spite of the considerable challenges facing a small district.
We are familiar with the district’s qualities as full-time residents with two students who have graduated from Pentwater. We were very impressed with the community support the district and its students received. Upon graduation, many valuable scholarships were given to the exiting seniors. Both are very successful adults contributing back to their communities. Let’s continue this support.
It has been argued that a small district doesn’t need “that much money.” Keep in mind that as a small district, Pentwater can’t leverage economies of scale to purchase large quantities of anything at lower cost. It simply costs more per capita to operate a smaller district. Given their performance track record, the cost is a good investment in our future. Families frequently list school quality as a major factor when deciding where to settle.
Another claim we have heard is that a small school doesn’t need an auditorium. Large districts have an auditorium. Are we to assume that Pentwater students are undeserving of one based solely at the size of the student population? We encourage readers to check the music, visual arts and performance arts programs and their records of student success before deciding. It’s impressive.
Keep in mind also that money we invest in our community’s future, especially our youth, is an investment in all residents. We can only expect quality, ethical young adults to emerge from an educational institution and community that is willing to invest financially in them. We get what we pay for.
We encourage voters to support this millage as a small investment that will yield great rewards.
Stephen and Kathleen Hamilton
Pentwater