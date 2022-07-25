People of the 102nd State House district which consists of voters in Manistee, Mason, Muskegon and Oceana counties have a monumental opportunity to send a true conservative to Lansing for the expressed business of representing, "We the People." That conservative is pro freedom candidate Andrew Sebolt. Andrew will represent us in a way that other's have failed or refused to do. The content of the constitution will guide his steps, not the lure of lobbyist. We need the strength of this patriot to replace the stench of status quo politics in Lansing. Vote Andrew Sebolt on Aug. 2.
