I don’t like wearing a mask. I’ve enjoyed being mask-free over the summer as I hang out with my friends and family. Outside of Ludington I have noticed more and more that masks are again having to be kept at the ready just to enter stores and other facilities.
As our kids head back to school the mask issue has re-emerged. It’s been troubling to watch and read in the news how school officials and parents urging for masks to be worn are being physically threatened and intimidated. I believe those actions have created an environment where many people are standing back in fear of becoming a pariah in their own community for supporting students wearing masks in school. I’m a former Marine. I’ve got thick skin. I’m willing to jump on this grenade.
My experience with young students wearing masks is that they handled it incredibly well. Some have said masks were a “distraction” in the classroom, but I can’t think of a time where I felt that to be true. Our kids are amazingly resilient, and they will once again show that as they rise to this continued health challenge.
Of greatest concern to me is that most of our students are not vaccinated. Many older students are vaccinated, including all of my children, but at this time so many of our students are simply ineligible to get vaccinated because they are too young. Currently those that are not vaccinated shouldn’t be entering a grocery store unmasked, let alone a school filled with other unvaccinated students. While some businesses might look the other way, our schools can’t turn a blind eye — they have an obligation to protect students and staff from an unsafe environment.
I think everyone can support the idea that there is no better place for students to be than in school. But if you look at the threats to student learning remaining in person, the reality is that quarantining of students and staff will be the most likely reason why schools will need to shift to remote learning yet again. Science tells us that unvaccinated people in close proximity have at least some protection while wearing masks. I know some will quibble with the varying quality of masks as a reason to support the idea of no masks. Perhaps what would be more prudent would be to ask the school to provide N95 masks, rather than going in a direction that will be sure to speed up the spread of the virus in our community — resulting in further quarantining.
We need to continue to make decisions that are focused around making sure that our students can stay in person for learning.
Strongly recommended. That is what the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) says. Strongly recommended. That is what the American Academy of Pediatrics says. Strongly recommended. That is what the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says — for vaccinated and unvaccinated alike I might add. What are the qualifications for those opposing masks in schools? Where is the data? Why would you want to go against those recommendations? While it may be politically expedient to give into the anti-mask crowd, I’m not sure that should even be part of the calculus for leaders of school districts.
For years I’ve heard superintendents and school board members say we have to do what’s “best for students.” Agreed. Not all will be happy with the outcome. Hopefully all sides can be civil — I’d hate to see our community make national headlines in such an embarrassing fashion. But this is a decision where we ought not go against the best interest of our students because the loudest voices in the room are urging us to do just that. Rather school leaders must show that they have the courage to do what is right, because indeed it is right.
I look forward to days in the not so distant future when metrics will be reached that will allow for the relaxation of mask policies. I will gladly ditch my mask again, but at present time masks are needed in our classrooms.
Chaz Dila
Hamlin Township