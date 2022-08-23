We are writing this letter as residents of Hamlin Township in support of Stix Restaurant, Bar and Bowling Alley.
However, Stix is not just a Hamlin Township venue, the Ludington community has overwhelmingly supported Stix. It has been transformed from a run-down bar/restaurant to an innovative, attractive and unique restaurant and bar. They serve great food in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. The remodeled bowling alley has kept the traditional Park Lanes theme while incorporating state-of-the-art Brunswick technology. The beer garden is family-friendly with food and beverages for all. The atmosphere is casual with yard games to add to the fun. It is the perfect place for the high-quality entertainment the live music provides.
Recently, there have been concerns about the volume of the live music. May we offer another perspective; the music is no louder or invasive than the speaker system at Oriole Field, the music at the Waterfront Park or live bands at the Kiwanis Band Shell. Residents near those venues understand that minimal noise is a small price to pay for entertainment options. In a community that relies on tourism and the dollars that come with it, Stix entertainment is helping (to) provide a fresh revenue stream for locals during a time when the economy desperately needs it. We feel the benefits of having quality entertainment through the uniqueness of outdoor live music outweigh the sound issue. The owner has already taken several steps to address the volume. There is no noise ordinance in Hamlin Township, so the owner is not legally required to do anything. Yet, he is being a good citizen and neighbor. The music is seasonal, and people could be tolerant and allow this business to thrive. Stix has likely increased business at the nearby ice cream shop and convenience store, as well as added to the tax base of Hamlin Township. We appreciate that Six is for “us locals” and tourists as well.
Hamlin Township residents, let’s show support for Stix by attending the next board meeting and letting them know we appreciate Stix and all that it brings to our community, including talented live entertainment. Soon the weather will prohibit outdoor entertainment, and we will all be missing the ability to sit outdoors and enjoy live music at a venue as exceptional and fun as Stix.
Mike and Cindy Hill
Hamlin Township