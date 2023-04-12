I am writing to express my deep empathy for the residents who are affected by the intrusive noise produced by Stix during the summer months. I don’t live in that neighborhood but in my lifetime I have been in similar situations. It feels like torture to be in the sanctuary of one’s own home with all the doors and windows shut and be forced to hear long hours of invasive music from outside of your own four walls. Fortunately for me, whenever I have experienced this, the neighbor producing the noise graciously turned it down once they realized the problem it was causing. That kind of neighborliness is clearly absent in the Six situation.
Stix is part of a small commercially zoned area where family businesses quietly served the surrounding medium density neighborhoods for decades. The neighborhoods are filled with lovingly maintained homes and have the peaceful woodsy feel of a forested area. I suspect that for many residents their home is their “dream come true house” that they worked for years to be able to buy.
People who don’t live in the Stix neighborhoods don’t seem to understand the problems faced by the people who are affected by the noise and increased traffic. If you are one of those people, think about how you would feel if one of your nearby neighbors threw a highly amplified, for-profit party, multiple nights a week, all summer long. Even more important, those who profit from Stix should think about this when they go home to their own quiet neighborhood after work, after dining there or while tallying up the money they have made from the business.
The Stix redevelopment project started out as such an asset to Ludington; the restoration of a beloved landmark, the construction of a beautiful building, the creation of a lovely outdoor eating area. That glow faded however with the reality that it also included long hours of highly amplified outdoor music and an under representation of the number of customers that would actually be using the facilities. What a betrayal!
This problem would be so easy to solve by keeping amplified music inside. People in the outdoor dining area could easily bring their own quiet music to listen to, as they do in many municipal picnic areas, if that was the only way they could enjoy eating outdoors.
As a resident of Hamlin Township, I am dismayed at the lack of procedure that led up to the Stix tragedy. I served on the planning commission for years and sat through many special land use meeting where minutes were carefully taken and neighbors were informed and allowed to comment on development which fell outside of the standard ordinances. They had the opportunity to shape the development which would impact their lives forever. Policies which helped create the beauty to be found in Hamlin Township and served the greater community well for many years should not be disregarded by those who are suppose to be administrating for the greater good. If this was instead a case of a developer who chose to engage in “bait and switch” tactics in hopes that it would be easier to be granted forgiveness than to get permission for what they really wanted to do, they should also be held accountable for their duplicity. It is unlikely that any quiet residential neighborhood in this area would have welcomed a large amplified outdoor concert venue.
Peg H. Gage
Free Soil