Joe Manchin claims he does not wish to create an “entitlement society.” So I did my research. The federal government already has created an entitlement society. And the way the system works, the government is literally an enabler, keeping many people in poverty.
Bills being debated in the Senate will help individuals and families get out of that “entitlement” restriction caused by the federal government. I think Congress only thinks of the wealthy, but not us minions.
Do you realize that those getting any assistance can only have $2,000 in cash assets. Come on now, even Dave Ramsey said you need three months wages in emergency funds. And this has not changed for 27 years, but people are allowed to have $13,500-plus in an irrevocable funeral trust, according to the Social Security Administration’s website. (Who do you suppose lobbied for that.)
These people can make $1,310 per month. And Congressional people make $14,500 per month, 75% the amount they can make in a year.
Many of us minions can’t put money into banks because if their savings/checking drops below $5,000, there is a service charge. It takes money to be poor.
If these people are working they are working for cash. So federal, FICA or state taxes are not withheld. You, as individuals, need to look at this very closely and push for change. We as citizens need to push for enforcement of companies who hire immigrants and those getting assistance. Don’t punish the employee working. These people are just trying to exist.
Congressional members don’t give any hope to these people? Maybe these people are afraid rather than lazy. I am 99.9% sure my dollar amounts are correct. But if not I will accept comments and corrections.
Annette Quillan
Ludington