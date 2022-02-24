Earlier this month special counsel John Durham, appointed by former President (Donald) Trump and retained by President (Joe) Biden to complete an investigation, submitted to federal court a filing that was vague in specifics.
This filing seemed to allege an attorney working for a law firm retained by Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign had been involved with research attempting to link former President Trump to Russia. This supposed allegation inflamed the media on the right, including Byron York, who writes for the Washington Examiner. The opinion side of Fox News and other similar media sources allowed their interpretation of this filing with its indefinite allegations to spill over into their “news.”
There was great gnashing of teeth and moaning about how awful the Clinton campaign was, and that this explained the supposed spying on Trump. This dramatic wailing went on for a few days — until Durham reappeared last week and said essentially; well, never mind, I may (have) overstated a few things and created an unnecessary firestorm.
Don’t believe me? What happened to all the strum and drang that consumed Fox and others for those few days following Durham’s initial filing? Why the sudden silence? Why now no cries of, “Lock her up!”?
Maybe, just maybe, it’s because the truth of the matter is that any data collected during the research period was in fact done by the FBI during President Obama’s second tenure. It may be the Clinton campaign had nothing to do with it.
In the meantime, York spouted off with a column full of all that strum and drang, all for nothing. This is not the first time York’s professed impotent umbrage and had convenient memory lapses regarding politics in general and the Clinton campaign in particular.
We know campaigns “spy” on one another. Do you remember Donald Trump Jr. and his email regarding the meeting with the Russians who claimed to have “dirt” on Clinton? He wrote regarding an upcoming meeting and information from Emin Agalarov, “If it’s what you say it is, I love it especially later in the summer.”
Campaigns spy, they dig for any information that may create a problem for an opponent. That is unfortunately, too often the nature of the beast.
I prefer campaigns that are run on arguments for policy and law. However, I sure don’t want to vote for someone and later find out something awful about them. I like my elected officials to be good human beings first, as well as politicians.
There are plenty of thoughtful, truthful conservative columnists out there: David Brooks, Mary Matlin, George Will, Mary O’Grady and (Nolan) Finley to name just a few. I wish the (Ludington Daily News) would buy a weekly column from someone who speaks to truth and facts, not fabricated firestorms.
Deb Del Zoppo
Pere Marquette Township