Congressman Jack Bergman flaunts his military career as a qualification for office and defending the Constitution as his reason for service. Really? Is this how the military defends our republic? He may have taken oaths, while in the military and now in office to protect the Constitution, but it is clear he understands neither the Constitution he swore to protect nor service to the same. Bergman is a disgrace to his uniform, to his constituents and to his country.
The congressman signing onto the amicus brief brought by Texas questioning the electors in the state of Michigan and my vote by extension and his failure to not vote for either of the impeachment resolutions constitutes a violation of his oath of office and an awful lack of judgment.
Joseph Camfield
Scottville