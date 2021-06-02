For the last several months I’ve heard parents concerned about their children not being in school during the COVID pandemic.
Reasons including not getting the curriculum content and their mental health, for some superseding any other concerns. A primary education during COVID is not only about whether schools are following public health guidance, but whether the staff and tools are in place to effectively teach during the public health event.
(101st State) Rep. (Jack) O’Malley takes this time to vote “yes” on two bills that have the potential to reduce the educational experiences of the children in the 101st, House Bill (HB) 4294 and HB 4293.
HB 4294 allows school employees without a college education to substitute teach and HB 4293 prohibits substitute teachers from being part of a bargaining unit. Both of those bills essentially turn substitute teaching into glorified babysitters. Speaking as a past substitute teacher, who found it important to teach the installed curriculum even when the primary teacher wasn’t at school, I find this appalling.
After the outcry from parents about days, weeks and months lost, now, when a teacher is out, how do you feel about a derailed educational plan or a lost opportunity while the student is sitting in school? How do you feel about a representative that doesn’t find it a priority having qualified individuals teach your children? Is it really only about children sitting in a building (not at home) or is it about children receiving an education?
Substitute teachers supplement a curriculum with formal and informal education, real life experience, with ability to know when to plug in those “supplemental” moments. Requiring less of those stepping in for permanent or full time teachers reduces those impactful moments. My degrees and professional experiences, as an example, allowed me to see a moment I could bring in through Skype, an infectious disease doctor to speak to a STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) class I was substitute teaching. I used my experience to provide a unique learning experience for students.
Providing a deep and worthwhile teaching experience during COVID is not impossible. However, the house bills voted “yes” by Rep. O’Malley hobbles or restrains the benefits substitute teachers could provide to permanent teachers and their students.
So, my question to you is, do you want a school to babysit or provide an education?
Meresa Salisbury
Free Soil