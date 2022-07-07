Donald J. Trump is correct when stating, “This election is about great fraud, never seen like this before.” While deception has always been around, it has taken on new emphasis as extreme-right think tanks, flush with billionaire money, refine devious tactics into well-oiled machinery.
However, the shenanigans do not center around alleged truckloads of ballots delivered to polling places in the middle of the night or voting machines flipping votes from R’s to D’s or even armies of dead voters. Instead, those baseless allegations are being used to distract and deflect real fraud taking place right before us. The defeated president and his minions relentlessly spew wild fabrications in an effort to seize power despite the majority of voters rejecting his selfish agenda and style. Although these tactics run contrary to democratic principles, this radicalized faction will use any means necessary to sustain political control.
GOP membership makes up approximately 24 percent of the national voting populace. Though more numerous, progressives are frequently plagued with voter apathy while conservatives vote religiously, even during off-year elections when the presidency is not at stake. Numerous structural manipulations have also been beneficial in maintaining their skewed representative advantage. For ages, gerrymandering has been a favorite scam to protect incumbencies. Michigan voters brought this crooked practice to an end just in time for the upcoming election cycle, to our great credit. Other states also suppress suffrage by scaling back voting time opportunities or by making the process as unpleasant as possible by providing inadequate equipment. Additionally, self-serving purging of registered voters occurs in some states based on common surnames among minorities found on other state voter rolls. True respect for the sanctity of citizenry votes requires all voters to be notified if their registration was purged and have equal access to absentee ballots, polling places and standardized identification requirements.
In the U.S., we have to trust an antiquated Electoral College for closure, which too often results in the second-place contenders being awarded the top prize. (Al) Gore beat (George W. Bush) by half a million votes nationwide in 2000, and Hillary (Clinton) defeated (Trump) by (more than) three million, yet the Electoral College provided the presidency to the runner-up candidates, contrary to the majority’s wishes. Without this archaic and troublesome quirk in our Constitution, we may likely have avoided national trauma like the 9/11 attack tragedy, the disastrous Iraq and Afghanistan wars and the economic collapse of 2008.
The obvious revulsion with the (George W. Bush) presidency resulted in Obama’s two landslide victories. Eight years later, we again had a minority president with tons of trouble to follow. How many of the million COVID deaths could have been avoided without Trump’s ham-handed response to the pandemic? Quicker decisive action may have prevented the financial setbacks that befell us in 2020. Trump’s signing of liberalized gun rights for the mentally ill (H.J.Res.40) would never have occurred in 2017. Perhaps the agenda of that creepy Trump-bin Salman cabal, that boosted Russian, Texas and Dakota oil prices by cutting Saudi production, was not the best idea for the long term. The 2017 tax cuts for the wealthiest political donors helped ignite the $8 trillion deficit dumpster fire. Three miles of pathetic steel-slat wall, never financed by Mexico, proved a sad footnote for a border problem already well controlled by Obama.
A far-right, Supreme Court with strong corporate/pseudo-Christian sympathies now sits on the bench. Only once in the last 30 years have Republicans won the popular vote, yet two-thirds of the appointments are theirs. Some of their extreme rulings include proclaiming that unlimited political contributions are free speech, corporations are persons and religious school vouchers do not violate constitutional church-state separation.
However, the greatest danger to our democratic republic is the deep divide over truth and lies, what is honest/ethical and for equal application of criminal consequences. Too many have succumbed to a cult-like notion that if elections fail to go their way, then “the others must be cheating,” as the only possible reason for losing. In their defense, they are being deceived by a master con artist, so if recounts, taped evidence, investigations or the courts fail to support concocted theories of fraud, they choose not to see it or dismiss it all as lies. It is becoming common for domestic terrorists to harass, threaten, intimidate and harm public servants for refusing to compromise honest public service for “the Donald.” These fanatical fascist licensees have taken us to a place which would surely stun the founders with sadness and disgust.
David Chye
Hesperia