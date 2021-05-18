In 1947 the fledgling United Nations made a fateful decision. Ironically an organization conceived with the promise of promoting world peace began its existence with causing a wound oozing with eternal turmoil. The U.N. seized territory under British Protectorate from the Palestinian people so to provide Jews a refuge from persecution in eastern European countries. The native population was abruptly evicted with no deference to their rights and livelihoods. In the aftermath of the 1948 and Six Day Wars, this trend of indifference only intensified, continuing unabated even to this day.
According to the original U.N. Guidelines, the plan was for two states to occupy this partitioned land. On one side, a colonial-like theocracy would be established, populated by mainly European Jews. The “Palestinian State” would consist of two disjointed enclaves encompassing the Gaza Strip, East Jerusalem and the East Bank (Jordan River). However, many Palestinians uprooted from their land in the new Israeli territory fled to one of the two remnant zones, which became increasingly packed with bewildered refugees.
In 1967 the resentment of betrayal boiled over. Palestinian refugees and Arab state allies began the infamous war. With the material backing from western powers and Jewish tenacity, the Israelis thwarted the poorly planned Arab attack. The Israelis seized territory from Egypt, Syria and the Palestinian Territorial remnants. While Egyptian President Sadat eventually secured the return of the Sinai Peninsula through agreement to a historic treaty, the other Arab territories became de facto parts of Israel. The Geneva Conventions expressly prohibit the annexation of territory through war but the persistence of hostilities in these areas gave Israel ample excuse to appropriate these lands as a permanent part of an expanding Jewish country. As right-wing Jewish governments continue holding power, they systematically take more and more Palestinian land for settlements. This bodes poorly for any hope that the native occupants will ever get their land back, even if a longed-for peace treaty was realized.
As time goes by, the sense of hopelessness grows for the multitudes of Palestinians attempting to survive in “Occupied Territory.” Millions of Palestinians live packed into apartheid-like territories, where overcrowding, poverty, and despair reign supreme. With the legal, political and financial decks stacked against them, and prospects of keeping traditional family-owned land are bleak. The Palestinian presence will shrink further if their property appears to have any apparent strategic or agricultural value for Israel.
Are these people crazy to persist in resisting the Jewish expansion of “settlements” and Gaza “imprisonment?” Protests and legal filings have met with poor results in Jewish Courts as Israeli immigrants covet their remaining land. Displays of resistance by throwing rocks or lobbing primitive rockets at “their oppressors” are met with devastating retaliation. The Israelis counter these feeble demonstrations of defiance with snipers, bombs, tanks, artillery and airstrikes consisting of weaponry of the highest sophistication, much of which is supplied by the U.S. These actions result in a horrendously lop-sided toll in lives, maiming and property destruction.
Israel’s “right to defend themselves” destroys already fragile living quarters, electrical power, water and food distribution in the oppressed areas. Under pressure to sustain the pro-Israel bias, American reporters focus primarily on the relatively minor damage in Israel while promoting the handy “state excuse” that all this trouble stems from Hamas instigated terrorism. The squalid conditions, immense shortages, and confinement of humans in the Gaza Strip get only cursory coverage. Even a recent conflict explanation in the LDN (Chitwood) focused almost entirely on Islam-Israeli religious issues and only once mentioned “land disputes,” when government sanctioned land theft is at the heart of the discord. The press, our government and some Christian Sects are strategically inclined to give the State of Israel an “anything goes” ticket. There is rarely anyone in the U.S. Congress or Senate who will speak up against the land seizures and other abuses befalling the Palestinians. Those who stand tough are immediately targeted with accusations of anti-Semitism or vilified and harassed by right-wing extremists like Rep. (Marjorie Taylor) Greene, R-Georgia, and the Fox News evening show apologists.
The Old Testament justifies Jewish entitlement as “God’s chosen people.” Jesus challenged that mindset by teaching that all men are equal sons of God. But perhaps it is our Indian War history of dealing with the “inconvenient savage” here in America, which has so hardened us to what goes on in the “Holy Land.” Even Palestinian Christians remain a forsaken lot, getting little human-rights respect but a boatload of strife, heartbreak and never-ending cleansing from their homeland.
David Chye
Hesperia