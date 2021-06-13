High school graduations this spring have been so creative. Celebrating but keeping a COVID-19 distance has brought about parades, outdoor ceremonies and fireworks.
Imagine my delight in opening the Saturday, May 1, Ludington Daily News to find the LHS Class of 1963 graduation photos featured on the history page. There we were in our youth in multiple photos.
I sent word out to classmates. “OMG,” replied Sue (Cooper) Siler. You sold extra copies of that issue from the newsstand and from your supply of back issues. I mailed out 10 papers across the country.
As classmates we try to stay connected through email and lunch gatherings on the third Monday of the month. On behalf of the Class of ’63 and our renewed memories, I salute the Ludington Daily News for keeping Mason County history alive!
Betty Jean (Luhmann) Tabor, Ludington
LHS Senior Class Treasurer