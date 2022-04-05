On behalf of the Mason County Eastern boys and girls basketball program, I would like to thank (the Daily News) and (its) staff for the continued dedication to highlight our student athletes throughout their seasons.
The corespondents and photojournalists that strive to provide accurate and detailed articles relaying the highs and lows of our contests are highly appreciated. Whether a win or loss the night before, I know our student-athletes look forward to the game recaps along with box scores in the following day’s newspaper.
Thank you for this service that your thoughtfully provide to our local community.
Jacob Smith
Mason County Eastern girls varsity and junior varsity basketball coach