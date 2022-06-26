On behalf of the Zielinski family, we wish to extend our thanks for all of the thoughtfulness and generosity shown to us during this difficult time after losing our son, Justin.
There were many agencies from across the region that assisted in the recovery effort. We are grateful for the long hours put in by these agencies, which include Bear Lake Township Fire Department, Onekama Township Fire Department, Arcadia Township Fire Department, Manistee County CERT, Manistee City Police, Manistee County Dive Team, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police Marine Services, Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, Benzie County Sheriff’s Office, Arenac County Sheriff’s Office, Alpena County Sheriff’s Office, and Clare County Sheriff’s Office. Thank you for bringing him home to us.
We want to thank all of those who attended Justin’s funeral services and showed such support for our family. Your presence at the services is truly appreciated, and it means so much to us to know how much he was loved.
Thank you for the many donations and financial support received. Some made generous charity donations in Justin’s name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Others contributed through Go Fund Me and through direct support to our family to help cover funeral and burial expenses. Removing this financial burden and allowing us to properly honor Justin is a true gift.
We are grateful to Onekama school for providing a gathering space for Justin’s funeral service at a place that meant so much to him, to Oak Grove Funeral Home for the careful preparations and compassionate care, as well as to Ebels Catering for donating their time and food for the funeral luncheon.
During this time of darkness and grief, we have felt a tremendous amount of love. Thank you to everyone who sent beautiful flower arrangements and plants, who brought over food to keep us nourished, and who took time out of their day to stop by to visit, to share photos, or to call to share stories of memories of our son. At times like these, the company of friends and family has been incredibly comforting.
Our family is fortunate to have felt the support of the entire community, which has helped to hold us up as we are working to find the strength to stand again.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
The Zielinski Family
Brian, Susan, Caitlin and Heather
Bear Lake