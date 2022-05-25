Thank you to our community who supported the first annual “Tee Off for LAC” Golf Scramble at Lincoln Hills on Saturday, May 14. Many thanks to our generous sponsors: Urka Auto Center, Simone Family Dental, Stearns Hotel, Indian Summer, the Kriesel family, Ludington Yacht Sales, Andrew J Reisterer DDS, Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service, Miss Fran Boehnlein, James Dennis family, the Grierson family, Shelby State Bank and Hardman Construction. All monies earned will advance the operational expenses of Ludington Area Catholic School. We look forward to bringing this event back in 2023.
Joy Reisterer
LAC Fundraising Committee