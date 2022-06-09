We want to thank the 13 volunteers from the American Legion Post No. 76 Auxiliary and Legion family plus five other community friends who helped us with our poppy drive, also a thank you to you that helped us collect over $3,300 for our local veterans, a big thank you to Shop 'N' Save (Family Fare) and Walmart for allowing us to be there. We want to say thank you to the best newspaper in Michigan and (Daily News) Reporter Riley (Kelley) for all the coverage before and after the poppy drive. This is why we live in a community that cares about their veterans and others.
Linda and Louis Wolven
Ludington