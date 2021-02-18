After reading the Feb. 12 letter to the editor titled, “Biden’s first few weeks ‘wake-up’ call,” I am compelled to respond.
Twenty-four days. The many laughable portions of the letter initially prompted me to ask if these authors are plants of the Daily News motivating readers to write letters in response and thus buy more papers. But that would be, I hate to write this, fake news or a hoax. I am certain the authors have heard these words before.
The relative calmness of the Biden presidency is no comparison to the turmoil, indictments, crony pardons and more than 30,000 (fact checker) lies told by the previous White House occupant and the total lack of leadership — leadership we Americans take for granted and expect our president to possess.
Twenty-four days. It’s truly unbelievable that the letter writers would use the very words associated with the previous president to describe the Biden administration: divide and conquer, promoting unlawfulness/racism, white supremacists.
In 24 days, President Biden has indeed signed many executive orders, orders that make right (again) the many wrongs signed by the previous administration. I don’t recall President Biden being responsible for the Jan. 6 upheaval at the Capitol nor calling the National Guard to protect the grounds.
Do you know why? Joe Biden was not the president on Jan. 6.
Relative to that “unlawful” impeachment you note, one simply needs to listen to Trump’s own words over the last four years, especially on the very day of the Jan. 6 march. As Ari Melber stated, “A failed coup unless there are consequences is just a rehearsal.”
Twenty-four days do not make a president. But they do make it days we can take pride that our votes counted, were not stolen and we elected a man who indeed has many challenges ahead. I pray he will with those he entrusts as advisers and a working, cooperative Congress turn… the tide and return our country we as (to something) we as citizens can be proud again. I, too, love God and country. But the evaluation of the Biden presidency after only 24 days as a wake-up call is lunacy.
My advice to the authors of the Feb. 12 letter is to turn your TV channel.
Don Palmer
Pentwater