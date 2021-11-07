Some of my friends have alleged that network news has a liberal bias. Even more offensive to them, they say that cable news sources are downright evil when portraying their favorite cultural icons and political mindsets. In effect, we could sum up this distrust of the broadcast media by the following quote by one who will remain anonymous.
“I don’t listen to the news anymore; I get the real truth through Facebook.”
Today, this statement of faith may come across as more than preposterous in light of the recent revelations of a former Facebook employee turned whistleblower. Facebook has allowed misinformation not only to exist on their platform but encourages dispersion in the interest of increasing exposure to their lucrative ads. This policy results in an exploding world of chaos and confusion. Incalculable damage has been done to our country’s institutions and to our citizens’ health. Wrong-headed conspiracy theories are allowed to proliferate under the guise of promoting free speech. The problem with this First Amendment hands-off approach is that when one jumps into this realm of person-to- person information exchange, the Facebook system directs users to more and more extreme dialogue. In effect, users of Facebook who surf around the platform become radicalized.
This cultivation of extremist views should come as no surprise. Humans, by nature, tend to seek out sources that will verify already existing beliefs and suspicions. Psychologists call this “confirmation bias.” This is why progressives tend to gravitate toward MSNBC, and conservatives often go heavily for Fox News, Fox Radio, OAN and NewsMax. The cable networks provide the information which the viewer is comfortable listening to while providing just enough spin to allow folks to affirm the correctness of their established opinions.
On the other hand, Facebook acts like the leg “pumping action” of a child on a swing. As the person puts more and more body action into the downward plunge, the swing becomes more and more extreme. If this continues to the ultimate, the swing will begin arcing above the top of the support bar. Finally, the swing begins to fall from this untenable position causing the chain to snap in the swinger’s hands as a warning for going too far.
With Facebook, there is no warning as we hop from one radical posting to another with increasing provocatively. These posts are frequently rife with deception, distortions and downright falsehoods, adding fuel to the fire. Unfortunately there are a lot of amoral players out there with a malicious agenda, and in the Facebook world, anything goes.
Facebook employs a programmed structure called algorithms which draw the users into increasingly alarming and anger-provoking stories. Since the suggested user options do not necessarily need to be truthful, the reader gets pulled into a spiraling cycle of aggravation and grievance. In the end, the users of Facebook will sometimes speak and act out in outlandish, stupid and illegal ways.
Facebook appears to be one of the least trustworthy places to seek out facts, truth and accurate news. Rebranding the company as Meta does not hide the fact that Zuckerberg has allowed the enterprise to become a gutter where the worst of America is allowed to flow. Yes, he toned it back a bit for the 2020 election, but right afterward, the sewage valves were opened full throttle again to help him make more billions of dollars. He should be held accountable, and his company is due for some good old-fashioned Teddy Roosevelt-style trust-busting. Additionally, Congress should insure proper regulation with better parameters than merely the profit motive and his conscience. Let’s make health, security and respect for our laws a priority in our country again. When “alternate facts” are tolerated as part of the political game, extremists will drive our nation down a divisive, destructive and deadly path.
At a recent rally, a lady from Iowa recently stated to a reporter that “We are certainly going to be fighting another Civil War.” Some may ask, in what world does speculation as calamitous as that take root? Unfortunately, it is happening in the world of Meta (Facebook), given the glorification of the Confederate States of America. A seditious mob ginned up with hate, resentment and incendiary speeches, forced their battle flag inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Even Lost Cause advocate and Confederate Gen. Jubal Early and 14,000 armed insurrectionists were not able to accomplish such damage and desecration in their desperate Valley Campaign of July 1864.
David Chye
Hesperia