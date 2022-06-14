I am a gun owner. In fact, like many of my friends, I own more than one gun.
There is no reason for weapons of war to be available to regular citizens outside the battle field. The Armalite Rifle — the AR in AR-15s — is a weapon of war. While a 9mm bullet travels 800 mph, the ammunition typically used in an AR-15 travels three times faster, with twice the force. The ammunition can shatter concrete. The shock wave alone liquifies body tissue surrounding the trajectory of the bullet.
This is why 10-year-old Uvalde, Texas, student Maite Rodriguez could only be identified by the shoes she wore. Ten years old. Imagine your daughter or granddaughter or any child you know lying on a classroom floor with a body so damaged by high velocity bullets they need to be identified by the shoes they wore. Picture that little girl on that floor.
If more guns make a place more safe, this country would be the safest in the world. Instead, gun violence is the No. 1 one killer of children. Not car accidents, not disease… gun violence. We now deal with mass shootings on such a regular basis, it’s difficult to remember them all.
This country does not have a corner on the world market of mental illness. All countries have mentally ill people. Always, one definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. The repeated platitude of “thoughts and prayers” is insane, useless and makes me ill. It’s past time for our elected officials to muster the courage to stand up and simply, quickly pass resolutions and laws to enhance gun safety and to protect citizens from gun violence. The majority of United States citizens support this. It can be done.
In 1987 in Hungerford England, 16 people were murdered. The Conservative British government quickly banned semi-automatic rifles like those the shooter used.
Ten years ago, 20 children and six adults were murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary school. Nothing changed regarding gun safety and U.S. citizens.
In 1996, an Australian murdered 35 people in a mass shooting. Within a month, the country had created a mandatory 28-day waiting period, stopped the sale of semi-automatic rifles and developed a buy-back program. There has now been, in 26 years, only one mass shooting of seven people.
Two years ago, 58 people were murdered and 489 were wounded at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas. That was where most of us first heard about bump stocks. Nothing changed regarding gun safety and U.S. citizens.
In 2019, 50 people were murdered at a mosque in New Zealand. In less than a week weapons and ammunition similar to those used in the attack were banned.
Two years ago, at Sutherland Springs Baptist Church in Texas, during a church service, 27 people were murdered. Nothing changed regarding gun safety and U.S. citizens.
Last year while I was in Boulder, Colorado, 10 people were murdered at the same grocery store where my older sister worked as a cashier during college. Nothing changed regarding gun safety and U.S. citizens.
A little over a month ago 10 people were murdered in a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. Nothing changed regarding gun safety and U.S. citizens.
Three weeks ago, 19 children and two teachers were murdered at Robb Elementary School. Nothing changed regarding gun safety and U.S. citizens.
After the Sandy Hook massacre, I thought, “Now. Now will be the time, this is the episode that will move politicians to tell the NRA lobbyists to back off. Now we will see some courage, some action, some change in gun safety laws in spite of the millions of dollars of political influence peddled by the NRA and the weapons industry.”
When nothing happened, I gave up. I thought, and I’m still afraid, the only thing that will change the behavior of our elected officials regarding enacting common sense gun safety laws is if they experience this tragedy on a personal scale, or if they get voted out of office.
Nowhere in the Constitution and the Second Amendment is there any direction stating gun ownership can come with no restrictions. I believe our Founding Fathers would be horrified of our inaction. Just owning a car doesn’t ensure we can drive it. We must be of a certain age, have passed a test and carry insurance. What is the problem with doing exactly the same with another mechanical device that can kill people?
We have to take a stand. I support age restrictions, red flag laws, training a buy-back programs and the prohibition of anyone but law enforcement possessing high velocity weapons and the ammunition used in them.
If not now, when? If not us, who?
Deb Del Zoppo
Pere Marquette Township