Joe Biden has finally drawn the obvious conclusion about the GOP's abuse of the filibuster, and remaining Democratic holdouts in the Senate need to join him.
They do nothing to allow progress of the president's programs. Senate traditionalists, like Biden and Joe Manchin, have long maintained that the filibuster's requirements of 60 votes helped create open debate, compromise and bipartisanship. This is no longer true.
Republicans have weaponized this procedural rule, which is not in the Constitution, to block virtually everything the majority tries to do, paralyzing the Senate.
Meanwhile more than a dozen Republican-controlled legislatures have forced through on party line votes a slew of voter suppression and election subversion measures.
So Biden finally reversed course, saying last week, "We are going to have to move to the point where we alter the filibuster." The choice is now between an unchanged filibuster and a functioning democracy. Republicans have made it very clear that we cannot have both. Roger Barham
Hamlin Township