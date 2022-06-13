While gas prices soar, the oil industry and oil-exporting nations have been slow to ramp up production from the two years ago-COVID level cut-backs. Unsurprisingly, record profits have returned with the economic recovery demand. Despite our financial pain, few of us are curbing old habits. High speed travelers and hundreds of large RVs remain common features on our highways. Yet, with scary fuel prices, many drivers must be re-evaluating their transportation options. Will this latest pounding by the oil-exporting cartels, provide the extra incentive for quelling our oil addiction, when pending environmental disasters were insufficient?
The last two centuries have featured huge changes in “getting around” the land. It takes around three days to walk 60 miles and riding a horse only slightly reduces that time. With today’s cars, it is an easy one-hour air-conditioned ride. Now in the age of high-tech commercial aircraft, that same distance can be covered in minutes, while spacecraft take mere seconds.
The pivotal mechanism of this transportation revolution has been the internal combustion engine. In a myriad of forms, it powers everything from chainsaws, dirt bikes, automobiles and aircraft. They convert into heat the chemical energy of fossil fuel by internally burning hydrocarbons mixed with air. The rapid expansion of hot gases impels pistons or turbine blades into a rotary motion, thus doing work for us. This allows the internal combustion engine to be suited for many diverse tasks. Where a relatively lightweight, cost-effective and serviceable package is required, these engines fit the bill.
Alas, the story of the engine is not all rosy. Gasoline-powered engines are barely 20 percent efficient, losing most of the fuel’s energy potential as waste heat. Diesel engines can be 50% more efficient but are costlier, heavier and more demanding to maintain. Notably, the squandering of fuel from winter warm-ups, stop-and-go urban driving and hours-long traffic-jam idling is scandalous. These senseless fuel-dissipating events cause additional tons of planet-warming carbon dioxide to aggravate an already climate-extreme problem.
In special situations, where range and time are crucial, as with aircraft and agricultural tractors, jet and diesel engines may persist over greener alternatives. But public transportation, individual cars and moving freight are all fertile prospects for a no/low-carbon conversion. Fortunately, auto manufacturers are now seriously involved with alternatives to our familiar Old Work-Horse, the gasoline-diesel engine.
Several promising candidates for the next generation of engines/motors already exist. One is a modification of the engine, except it uses hydrogen as a fuel. Burning hydrogen only produces water as a waste product, but this fuel has a low energy-to-weight ratio, poses leak challenges and requires bulky cryogenic storage. Ironically, the most economical way to generate hydrogen produces carbon dioxide.
Another hydrogen gas approach is the fuel cell that reliably powered NASA’s man-in-space projects. The technology has improved, becoming cheaper over time and easily powers a car’s electric motor. Still, the same fuel generation and storage problems plague this alternative.
Modern electric motors provide performance and simplicity advantages. The manufacturer’s mainstay in providing energy for these motors is the lithium-ion battery. Variations and improvements constantly evolve, but they are already lightweight, reliable and can provide travel distances equivalent to about half that of a tank of gasoline. Electric cars also have regenerative braking, utilizing the car’s momentum to charge its battery while stopping. Also, when these cars stop, the motor switches off, saving enormous amounts of energy. The battery electric vehicle is also quiet and quick without carbon dioxide emissions.
Converting our transportation sector to electricity is currently a mixed bag. An 80% quick charge may require half an hour at best, and a regular full charge takes hours. Extended road trips become impractical with range limitations if not driving a hybrid (between electric and gasoline-powered). While a recently passed national infrastructure plan should help, there are currently too few recharging stations for public use. While partially offset by government tax incentives, current EVs carry a higher sales price. With fewer parts and no oil changes, maintenance costs should be less. Additionally, with around 60% efficiency, you can travel around three times as far per energy dollar using a EV.
Complete transition to renewable energy sources, like wind, solar, along with nuclear generation, should have happened yesterday based on science, economics and frequent climate calamity signals. Until power-grids become independent of fossil fuels, the EV will leave a carbon footprint, and we will continue our vulnerability to OPEC profiteering. Vladimir Putin, Mohamed bin Salmon and Texas oil executives, should nevermore be positioned to have us over a barrel.
David Chye
Hesperia