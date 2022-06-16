This letter is in direct response to a letter to the editor published in the May 19, 2022, edition of the Oceana’s Herald-Journal (“Questions Pentwater Township’s dredging decision”). The comments made by the writer are a personal affront to the integrity of the Pentwater Township Board of Trustees. The board is comprised of five citizens elected by the voters in the township. Moreover, several of the board members are life-long or nearly life-long residents of the Pentwater community. The Township board has a legal and fiduciary responsibility to represent the interests of the entire community.
It is with regret that we feel it imperative to have to respond to comments made in the manner and tone presented. The writer obviously does not agree with the action taken by the board regarding denial of a request from the Village of Pentwater to match a $30,000 contribution to dredging the Pentwater channel and a portion of Lake Michigan. However, it is one thing to simply disagree with the action of the board, versus disagreement with intimidation and negative commentary in the media.
Action taken by the board on the subject item was the result of an opinion from our attorney advising that, due to the absence of any legal statutory authority for townships to allocate general fund monies for dredging, approval of such action would be inappropriate and illegal. The attorney’s opinion was summarized in detail by the township supervisor during the meeting and has been included as an attachment to the meeting minutes. For information, the township attorney is a member of the law firm of Mika Meyers, which represents (more than) 50 townships in the State of Michigan.
Township government is typically referred to the “closest governmental entity” to its citizens. It is certainly not a state or federal entity where elected officials are typically only accessible via telephone or email. Township officials, on the other hand, are members of local organizations, churches and non-profit groups and are visible and active in the community in addition to their township board responsibilities.
Public criticism and constant challenging of our action can and will only result in a degradation of community relations. It is evident that cooperation and collaboration as interpreted by some, equates to financial participation by the township in a particular community project or operation.
Lynn Cavazos, Pentwater Twp supervisor
Maureen Muphy, Pentwater Twp clerk
Heather Douglas, Pentwater Twp treasurer
Mike Flynn and Dean Holub,
Pentwater Twp trustees