We settled on the couch about five minutes before 1 p.m., Jan. 6, to watch what we expected to be a routine, but momentous congressional proceeding to officially count the electoral votes of Nov. 6: the election of Joe Biden. Nine hours later, we switched off the television and my friend headed for home.
Admittedly, I watch a little C-Span once in a while, but I’d never watched an electoral vote certification. I have voted in 11 presidential elections and certifications have been going on for over 200 years. Counting of the electoral votes are a regular part of our Presidential election season; the crossing of “t” and the dotting of “i” before the Inauguration approximately two weeks later.
Like others, I figured there were a few who were also watching for the first time. Most people though were likely going about their normal day, so they didn’t get to watch armed insurrectionists storm the capital. They didn’t watch in real time rioters fist-fighting with police officers, beating the doors and breaking the windows of a building that has stood for hundreds of years as a representation of our democratic society. This building houses officials elected by voters in communities across this country to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America. This building that could have been shattered except for the brave souls on Flight 93, Sept. 11, 2001, was now being overrun by people with only malice on their minds.
Insurrectionists were attempting to stop our democratic process, attempting to obstruct and violate the will of 81 million voters. Armed insurrectionists, many who spoke out of one side of their mouths volumes of support for law enforcement officers, were now spewing hateful diatribes against these same officers, drawing blood as they called for the hanging of Mike Pence, the capture of Nancy Pelosi, the halting of our democratic certification.
A recent columnists disagreed with the use of the term “armed insurrectionist” listing the number of guns and knives confiscated as minimal compared to the number of people arrested so far. I beg to differ. A gun is not a weapon if it’s only used for target practice. A knife is only a piece of sharpened steel until it cuts to maim or kill. A baseball bat may be only a toy until it is deliberately used to crack a skull. A flag pole is only a shaft of metal or wood until it becomes a spear. Bear spray is only liquid in a can until it’s used to halt a charging bear — or blind a police officer. These are all harmless items until they are used to harm another, at which point they become weapons.
Rather than ponder the semantics of the term, I will defer to an American public servant who has served Presidents Obama, and both George H. and George W. Bush. This man was an U.S. Air Force officer, who then worked in intelligence for the CIA for 26 years, and who then became Secretary of Defense. If Robert Gates refers to them as “armed insurrectionists,” who am I to disagree?
Deb Del Zoppo
Ludington