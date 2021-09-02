Former presidents have not been charged with crimes for good reason — to avoid politicizing the justice system.
But the justice department must abandon two centuries of tradition by prosecuting Donald Trump for his conduct in office. Trump committed a host of potential crimes as president, culminating in fomenting a full on, violent assault on American democracy.
To allow his extreme abuses of power to stand unpunished would invite future presidents to descend even further into lawless authoritarianism.
Special counsel Robert Mueller laid out a clear case for prosecuting Trump for at least 10 acts of obstruction of justice in trying to block the Russia investigation. After the 2020 election, Trump committed clear election interference by pressuring Georgia’s Secretary of State to “find” 11,000 votes. Trump then publicly incited an insurrection, which led to a violent assault on the nation’s capitol in which five people died and lawmakers fled for their lives. When Senate Republicans acquitted a second impeachment trial, several said the ex-president was guilty but should be judged by the criminal justice system. So be it.
Trump crossed so many lines that if he’s not prosecuted, there’s no line left.
Roger Barham
Hamlin Township