Donald Trump has long treated rules and laws as nuisances that are only for little people. It was still shocking, if not surprising, to learn of Trump's depraved September 2020 decision to go forward with the first debate with Joe Biden three days after testing positive for COVID-19.
According to his then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Trump's doctors urged him not to travel as a result. Despite sniffling and feeling fatigue, Trump continued his schedule without masking or social distancing and exposed more than 500 people before he was hospitalized a week later.
At the Cleveland debate, Trump broke all protocols by refusing to take a test, and then spent more than an hour visibly sweating and billowing like a madman in Biden's direction.
After his positive test, Trump proceeded to greet hundreds of fans at a Pennsylvania campaign rally. He also met with Gold Star families, later claiming they had infected him. His recklessness, deceit and treachery were even worse than we knew.. Trump was a super-spreader in two vey real senses. He infected large numbers of people around him (including) reporters, his wife Melania, aide Hope Hicks and Chris Christie along with a dozen others who attended the (Amy Coney) Barrett event (where Barrett was nominated for the Supreme Court).
Even more egregiously, Trump ratcheted up the COVID-19 death toll by telling millions of Americans who trusted him by telling them it was just a little flu and that like a miracle it'll soon disappear. He openly disdained masks and promoted crank treatments, and when he left office, 400,000 Americans were dead in less than a year. What colossal indifference to other human beings.
Trump is a self-centered, selfish, pathetic excuse for a human being. He's a pox upon our nation's soul. If you support him take, a good long look in a mirror and ask why.
Roger Barham
Hamlin Township