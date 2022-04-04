Some people say that a Russian assault on Ukraine would never have happened on (former President Donald Trump’s) watch. Indeed, Trump and (Russia Vladimir) Putin’s shared values and mutual fondness signaled a much different outcome for “the Ukraine.” Each hungers for power and wealth while craving public adoration. Neither hesitates to be ruthless in achieving their desired goals. Both adhere to a “quid pro quo” worldview. These birds of feather understand each other well.
Formerly part of the KGB, Putin luckily hitched his wagon to Boris Yeltsin at a pivotal moment in Russia’s history. Following the USSR break-up and communism’s collapse in 1991, each former Republic could have embraced democracy. Indeed, Russia flirted briefly with free elections. But sadly, an alcohol-fueled Yeltsin was a better revolutionary than the head of a vast and diverse country. Russia’s massive state-owned assets went up for grabs, and Putin with his fellow oligarchs were perfectly positioned. Their bureaucratic connections netted them control of enormous public assets cheaply. Democratic principles would now only get in the way of their free-reined takeover of national business and industry. The ensuing Russian Oligarchy, AKA government by the privileged, became a variation of bygone fascist regimes with an element of Mafioso mixed in. Normal political opposition activity once again became life-threatening.
Donald Trump, in turn, was born into privilege. Yet, as heir to the family business, he failed to inherit his father’s management skills. Instead, poor decisions, bad luck and serial neglect drove his companies into the ground. To avoid losing everything, “the Donald” initially received bank loans based upon his yet untarnished name and grossly inflated asset values. Later on, no self-respecting bank would shoulder the risk of Trump’s bankrupt practices, loan defaults and his pattern of “stiffing” contractors and vendors. With the exception of Deutsche Bank and the “Russian cosign,” reputable lenders avoided Trump’s family business like the plague.
While lacking personal and professional common sense, DJT had one valuable asset. He possessed a gift for gab, enabling him to excel as a salesman. He could put a believable spin on a pipe-dream while instinctively tapping into the emotions of his marks. DJT normalized the act of allowing one’s lesser angels to romp about freely, saying and doing horrible things in the open that usually would be kept hidden. As part of his privileged aura, he cheated for business, on wives, and also in politics. Adoring fans viewed this as both smart and Trump “just being Trump.” DJT’s financial woes improved slightly after hosting a television reality show. Ironically, he played the role of a successful CEO while showing off his natural flair for bullying and demeaning imaginary employees. With that show, he found a loyal niche of viewers, a core base willing to support him and commanded a steady paycheck.
Craving the stage and stardom, Trump sponsored Beauty Pageants like Ms. Teen USA, using young girls for his business promotions. During the course of these ventures, he got to know Jeffery Epstein and Putin. The Moscow Pageant became the springboard for the Trump-Putin relationship. The disturbing Steele Dossier was compiled concerning this time and allegedly contains damaging secrets for the Trump brand. Putin ultimately provided vital help for Trump’s presidential campaign by hacking the DNC and Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Russian trolls infiltrated Facebook, pedaling hate and distrust, thus also influencing the election outcome.
As part of Trump’s tit-for-tat dogma, his organization planned to cut a commitment to Ukraine’s military out of the 2016 Republican platform. He methodically diminished NATO at every turn and also held-up congressionally approved Ukrainian military aid. Trump fueled divisiveness with most European leaders while cultivating close friendships with autocrats. His strange bond with Putin was especially evident in his submissive performance at the Helsinki Summit. Trump openly pandered to the Russian leader and preferred Putin’s word over our own intelligence professional’s warnings.
Based on these men’s past, had Trump taken the 2020 election, he would have continued sowing anger, resentment and divisiveness in NATO. With the export of U.S. defensive weapons restricted, and the alliance in tatters, a weakened President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy would be easy prey for a pardoned Paul Manafort to engineer another coup. A puppet president would follow, welcoming Russian “peacekeepers.” As a result, Ukraine’s eventual annexation to a neo-USSR (Putin’s obsession) may have been mostly bloodless. The cost for sparing Ukraine the impending Russian brutality, devastation and death would be their liberty and independence. Hitler managed a comparable plot for taking over Czechoslovakia. This time, however, 81,223,369 American voters wrecked Putin’s similar “Plan A.”
David Chye
Hesperia