On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the front page of LDN ran two articles on our local schools and mask mandates. A picture of students protesting the mandates also appeared. None of those students were wearing masks that I could tell. The front page also featured an article about the passing of Colin Powell to COVID complications.
I lost a close friend to COVID. His family is devastated. He did not get vaccinated. Over 720,000 Americans have been lost to the pandemic. Science and medical experts for the most part agree with the mandates. The CDC and our own health department recommend masking as part of mitigation to protect and help curb the spread of COVID.
Opposition to mask mandates under the veil of personal choice and freedom seem to me to be selfish and uncaring to the health and safety of all. It also seems to me that that argument fails in the face of all we know about science, health and disease and how COVID is spread. In a two-day period in Mason County, Oct. 16 to 18, DHD10 reports two deaths and 38 new cases. Also reported are 439 active cases.
The articles also included some quotes from some of the community opposing the mandates. One youth called the mandates “bullying.” Mandates trying to keep kids safe and helping prevent spread aren’t bullying in my book. Another quote pitted an upcoming school bond proposal and whether it’d be supported if the mandates were kept in place. That just doesn’t make sense to me. Another did concede kids have been lost to COVID but stated some have been lost to other things. True and sad, but most of those losses aren’t communicable.
The pandemic is not over. More will get infected, sick, spread and some will be lost. No one ever thinks it’s going to happen to them. It seems soon that COVID vaccines will be available to all kids. And that will be the next controversial debate even though other vaccines for other diseases are and have been required in schools for years.
Ed Santarelli
Ludington