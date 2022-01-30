Every day there are many important stories of local, state, national and international news about public health and welfare, liberty, economics, and more. If you are like me, you might mutter, “I hope that somebody does something about this!” Without training in the law, science, economics or public health, we think that there is nothing that we can do. Citizens can, however, push their elected officials to find and to fund solutions!
Recently, I read a letter printed in the Northern Express by Cathye Williams. She wrote about actions taken by northern Michigan ski resort executives Jim MacInnes of Crystal Mountain and Stephen Kircher of Boyne Resorts reducing their resorts’ carbon footprints. The writer stated, “They see that going green is good for their communities and also for their bottom lines… (But) even these conscientious businessmen, however, admit that their actions alone won’t solve the problem. They both support carbon pricing as a fair and effective market-based solution to climate change.”
Finding climate solutions is not a partisan issue. Gov. John Bel Edwards, Republican in Louisiana, is moving his state away from oil and gas and toward renewable energy. Gov. Laura Kelley, Democrat in Kansas, represents a state with the fastest growth in solar energy. North Dakota's governor, Republican Doug Burgum, represents a state moving more and more towards wind power. Both chambers of the national government have Democrats and Republicans serving in the Senate Climate Solutions Caucus and the House Climate Solutions Caucus.
So, we have politicians working to solve climate issues, but they have to move faster. They need to be reminded that most Americans support moving away from harmful fossil fuels and toward cleaner energy. They need to hear by all of us that we support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act that can cut carbon emissions 52% below 2005 levels in eight years. Such an act will put a fee on carbon at its source and will put dividends into the pockets of American.
So, if politicians are willing to propose carbon acts, and area executives are willing to make their businesses greener, then I'm asking you to spend a few minutes talking/writing to your political representatives to cajole, urge, push them into voting for a carbon pricing act. It's the least that you and I can do for our environment and that of our descendants.
Nanci Swenson
Grant Township