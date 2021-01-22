Mason County Right to Life would like to bring to the community’s attention that with the incoming Biden administration, the Hyde Amendment is at risk.
The Hyde Amendment prohibits use of federal funds for most elective abortions. It has been applied in appropriations bills annually since 1976 and has received bipartisan support both in Congress and from Democrat and Republican presidents. The Hyde Amendment was challenged at the Supreme Court level, but was upheld to be constitutional (1980, Harris v. McRae). Before it went into effect, roughly 25% of all abortions were paid for by America’s taxpayers.
A report from the Charlotte Lozier Institute found that the Hyde Amendment has saved (more than) two million unborn children. A 2016 American Center for Law and Justice report stated, “…the Hyde Amendment protects the religious liberty and freedom of conscience for millions of pro-life Americans.” Also, a 2019 Marist poll found that 54% of Americans do not support the use of tax dollars for abortions.
Xavier Becerra has been picked by Biden to be the (secretary) of (the Department of) Health and Human Services. Not yet confirmed as of this writing, a variety of organizations oppose his appointment because of his “…divisive and extreme position on abortion.” (Democratsforlife.org).
“As (California’s) attorney general and as a member of Congress, Becerra has used his government power to try to force pro-lifers and religious organizations to pay for abortions and contraception and also to pressure pro-life doctors or Catholic hospitals to perform abortions. Becerra also abused his power by using the office of the attorney general to press a felony prosecution against a pro-life activist for exposing Planned Parenthood’s trade in the organs of aborted babies.” (Washington Examiner, Dec. 7, 2020) Mason County Right to Life encourages our county citizens to contact their congressmen to voice opposition to this nomination.
Locally, over the course of 2019, 27 abortions were performed in Mason County. That same year, 27,339 abortions were performed in Michigan alone and (more than) 600,000 (CDC) throughout most of the United States (California and New Hampshire choose not to report abortion numbers to the CDC). To remember these precious babies and the grieving hearts of their families, Mason County Right to Life is holding a memorial service this coming Sunday, Jan. 24 at Calvary Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Following the service, we will drive to downtown Ludington for a silent March for Life which will close at the courthouse in prayer. Those in our community who would like to join us in prayer and remembrance are welcome to attend.
Jennifer Richert
Board Member, Mason County Right to Life