Curt VanderWall has served Western Michigan in Lansing for the past six years both in the House and Senate.
Due to re-districting, Curt is running to continue serving the district in the House of Representatives.
Curt is a steady leader well grounded in his values. He takes the time to listen and evaluate information in order to make decisions he believes are in the best interest of his constituents.
Curt has surrounded himself with a team of individuals that work hard for the people of Michigan. Curt has earned the opportunity to continue serving his district.
I encourage voters to get behind this proven leader.
Art Jeannot
Chair, Benzie County Republicans