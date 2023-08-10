In May 2023 the Village of Pentwater published a report titled, “Study and Recommendation of The Village of Pentwater Incorporating and Transitioning to a City Form of Government Under The Home Rule Act.” In Section II, Subtopic A, City vs. Village Structure (page 4), it states “Since 2003, there have been eight successful attempts at city incorporation in Michigan, including Jonesville, Chelsea, and Dexter. Conversely, there have been four unsuccessful city incorporations during the same time period, including the villages of Holly, Bellaire, Climax, and Sebewaing.”
So, there were 12 attempts over 20 years, or 0.6 attempts per year. Given that there were 261 villages in January of 2003 (and 273 cities), only about two-tenths of one percent of all villages in Michigan, on average, attempted to transition to a city form of government during any given year. During any 10-year portion of that 20-year period only 2.3% of villages made the attempt, on average. Clearly, villages in Michigan are not in a hurry to become cities. This presents a problem for the city feasibility study (“the study,” from this point forward) because every purported advantage of city government cited in the study would apply equally well to every other village in Michigan.
Why are so few villages attempting to transition to cities? Because the advantages of doing so are small or nonexistent relative to the cost. Look carefully at the advantages cited in the study (page 20) and you will see that some of them are not advantages, and that others that might be are weak. The study does not provide a reliable analysis of the likely impacts of transition on residents.
Is Pentwater different in some way? For example, is it in the sweet spot where a relatively large population makes a city form of government more efficient? We can begin answering this question by reviewing population data (found on Wikipedia). Pentwater has 890 permanent residents (2020 Census). Villages across the state have populations ranging from 104 to 10,584. The average population is 1,072 and the median is 714, so Pentwater is a typical village based on population, and falls short of being among the largest by an order of magnitude.
Is it normal for villages in the middle of the distribution, like Pentwater, to transition to cities? To answer this question, let’s look at data for the villages cited in the study; those that were successful and those that were not. The three successful villages mentioned (Jonesville, Chelsea, and Dexter) have an average population of just over 4,000 (4,048). They are, on average, 4.5 times the size of Pentwater. Based on this comparison, Pentwater might not be sufficiently populous for residents to believe that transitioning to a city form of government is appropriate. Even the smallest of the three cities (Jonesville) has a population more than twice that of Pentwater (2,176 vs. 890).
We can evaluate the unlikeliness of a successful transition by comparing the population of Pentwater with the populations of the four villages (Holly, Bellaire, Climax, and Sebewaing) that made unsuccessful transition attempts. The average population was 1,162, which is 30% more than Pentwater. Based on population considerations alone, optimism among proponents that Pentwater residents will support the campaign to establish city government is unwarranted. That should not be surprising given that the minimum allowed population size for a prospective city is 750, and Pentwater is close to that threshold. If Pentwater Village completes the transition process then it will be in the bottom 7% of cities in Michigan based on population, and will be only 17% as large as a median-sized city. Some visitors might come here expecting a city only to find what ordinarily would be a village.
If the Village of Pentwater was larger and managed more of the entities that provide services to its residents (fire department, library, school, transfer station, etc.), then transitioning to a city would be easier to justify. Let’s revisit this issue after the village expands to about 4,000 residents.
Stuart Hartger
Pentwater