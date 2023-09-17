An opinion was published in the Sept. 13, edition of the Daily News titled, “Paying for officials should factor into Pentwater transition decision.” In the (letter to the editor) the numbers were not accurate as stated. An example is the village president and council members' wages were inflated like an Enron balance sheet. The stated number included the village attorney’s wage. None of the numbers were accurately stated.
When comparing municipalities for staffing costs the best gauge is the level of services provided. Common sense tells us that the tax base has nothing to do with this.
Population is not always an accurate number; many communities show a decrease in population, but an increase in STR (short term rentals). This adds to the numbers being served. They just didn’t check the box that this is home.
The example in this (letter to the editor) was comparing The Village of Pentwater to the Village of Spring Lake. The Village of Spring Lake does not own a marina, nor a water department, nor a sewer department, nor a police department… All of these services have a responsibility level and a cost for oversite.
When applying apples to apples as a comparison of this rationale, the (letter to the editor) lacked research to inform the readers that the Village of Spring Lake is fortunate to receive all their services from Spring Lake Township where the supervisor and management are paid in excess of a quarter million dollars per year.
The writer encouraged a more expert review of this analysis. The Michigan Municipal League has many great resources as they have a solid understanding of municipal government and how they work.
The Village of Pentwater manager and staff invite any interest and inquiry into job descriptions and responsibility for the services we prove to our residents. We will continue to promote transparency and factual information involving the operation of our government.
Jeff Hodges, Pentwater Village President
Christopher Brown, Pentwater Village Manager