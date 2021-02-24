We are a deeply divided country, and rather than any real move toward unity, the presidential election of 2020 has cleaved the country even further.
A vast majority of voters on the right side of the political spectrum fervently believe the election was stolen from Donald Trump. They are angry and they are deeply grieving their loss. On the other side of the divide, voters on the left still shudder to think how close Joe Biden came to the grand theft of his rightfully won presidency. These constituents are relieved and perhaps some are gloating over their candidate’s victory.
Both sides stand firmly anchored in their beliefs. Consensus seems as distant as the recent landing on Mars. Yet, if we can accomplish this stellar goal, perhaps somehow the two sparring political camps, as well as those with other political allegiances, can come together on one pressing issue. Can we agree that free, fair and open elections are essential for preserving our democracy?
I hope so. I believe that HR1, a bill that our representatives in Washington will vote on as early as March 1 may appeal to many on both sides of the political divide. You will have to read the full bill to learn the broadest scope of this legislation. I have read it, and these are my takeaways.
HR1, known as For the People Act:
• Expands voter registration and voting access;
• Establishes independent, non-partisan redistricting commissions within the states;
• Provides for election security both nationally and internationally;
• Requires candidates for President and Vice-President to submit 10 years of tax returns.
Let’s all get behind this bill. Contact your representatives in Washington to voice your support for HR1.
Pamela Blair
Hamlin Township