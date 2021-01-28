Being retirees who have recently (September 2019 ) moved back to Ludington we are concerned about the facilities and site of the Ludington Senior Citizen Center. Enrolling in a few of its many programs (before COVID-19 shut things down), we found the current facility to be lacking in parking spaces, number of rooms and generally overcrowded for some of it’s popular offerings. We believe as even more people retire to this area and live longer, the demand for senior services will only increase.
As we frequently walk around town, we have observed the Ludington (Area) Schools’ elementary buildings that will soon be vacated when the new facility is opened. Specifically, the Lakeview Elementary school building would be a significant upgrade in many respects for a center. The current market value of $165,000 seems like a real bargain for a fully functioning building with abundant parking and land for future expansion. Wouldn’t this location be more accessible and sensible for a senior citizen center or even a community center?
Dr. Robert and Deborah Dornbos
Ludington