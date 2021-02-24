Who likes paying taxes? The IRS has a bad reputation for many people. That led Congress to reduce the IRS budget over recent years. I don’t excuse bad behavior by a few agents, but we do need the IRS to efficiently collect the funds needed for our federal government. What happens when Congress fails to provide adequate funds for the IRS operational budget?
You and I, the small fry, don’t benefit. But someone does. Corporations and the wealthy are the biggest beneficiaries of the IRS’ decay. Testimony before Congress last February revealed these facts. Since 2010, IRS enforcement funding has been cut 24 percent, while the number of tax returns has grown by 9 percent. The number of agents with the expertise to conduct audits of complex returns has fallen by 35 percent, and total audits have fallen by 45 percent. The audit rate for corporations with more than $1 billion in assets is down 51 percent. The audit rate for people with more than $1 million in annual income is down 61 percent. That is a big problem.
It takes specialized, well-trained personnel to audit a business or a billionaire or to unravel a tax scheme. But many of those experienced employees are retiring, taking their expertise with them. Remaining agents cannot keep up with challenge, so enforcement is dropping. Research shows the richest people evade taxes the most, but the IRS is now less to be feared. Each year, we the people of the United States who own the government, are losing $400 billion taxes owed but evaded.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates that for every $1 added to the IRS budget, it would produce $3 in added revenue. That sounds like a good investment. Please consider the IRS our friend, just another cop on the beat who needs our help to enforce the law. Otherwise, you and I have to pay more.
Call or write your Congressmen, Mr. Bill Huizenga (2nd District), or Mr. Jack Bergman (1st District), and senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters. Good government needs finances shared fairly. Get that IRS cop back on the beat.
Stanley Hagemeyer
Fountain