Democrats save Michiganders money. The Inflation Reduction Act allows Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, caps annual drug costs at $2,000 and insulin at $35/month for 2.1 million Michigan Medicare recipients. Over 900,000 Michiganders are diabetic but thanks to Republicans, only those on Medicare receive the $35 monthly insulin price. About 568,000 Michiganders are U.S. military veterans. Thank you.

Trending Food Videos