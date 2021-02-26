In the beginning, we revolted against the rule by king but 245 years later substituted rule by corporation. Like the king we disposed, we have given corporations limited liability from law suits and perpetual life. We have set up the creators of these corporations as kings and queens and their corporate officers as dukes, barons, etc.
You may be able to sue the corporation, but not the corporate officers. Corporate officers who make decisions that make profits for the corporations, but harm citizens, receive millions of dollars in bonuses even though they are removed from their positions. These corporate kings and queens have so much power that they actually run the government through your elected representatives.
It costs millions of dollars to pay for an election campaign for a federal or state government position. These elected representatives do not want to disobey their corporate sponsors because they may lose their nice salary and benefits your tax dollars provide. No need to wonder why talking to your representative is like talking to a rock. In addition, after they have passed laws to benefit their corporate sponsors, most leave public service for high-paying jobs supplied by their corporate sponsors.
We have allowed our country to become a corporate market-driven empire where highly paid salesmen have taken the place of genuine democratic leadership. We find the majority of voting age citizens do not vote. They are not stupid. They know that political leadership is confined to two parties that are both dependent on corporate money and interests. These voting citizens have not yet reached the position of our forefathers who experienced the heavy handedness of king’s underlings.
Our forefathers fought for the right to govern themselves. In our country’s history we have struggled against corporate power and domination. Many of you may still remember the strikes and demonstrations across our nation when we couldn’t obtain a decent wage and safe working conditions, and we revolted against the corporations, formed unions and achieved our demands.
One of the most insidious corporate methods is control of what is allowed in our popular media. The competition for advertising has become more intense and the boundaries between editorial and advertising departments have weakened. Newsrooms have been more thoroughly incorporated into transnational corporate empires, with budget cuts and a further decrease in management’s enthusiasm for investigative journalists that would challenge the structures of power. Now, you see why we are only seeing one side of a problem. We see on television and read that we have to shut down our small businesses, we have to wear masks or need a vaccine; but the major media outlets do not report on the thousands of doctors and scientists that oppose these methods.
There has been an awakening among the populace from the seductive lies and comforting illusions that corporate controlled media is using to sedate them and the growth of a new political energy that constitutes a formidable threat to the corporate status quo. You can see that the corporate status quo is being threatened because many of our popular social media outlets are now being censored.
There is a growing number of citizens who feel disenfranchised and are questioning the inflexible policies from our corporate-controled lackeys in the federal and state governments. We need a commitment to question what comes out of their mouths and a commitment to justice for all.
I have talked to a growing number of people that feel something is not right in our country. Also, with the money and power these multi-national corporations wield, it is understandable why we feel powerless. We are not powerless.
We have a sheriff that is elected by the people of this county. The state and the federal governments may say they can infringe on the sheriff’s power, but they cannot if we do not let them. You need to research and understand the power and responsibilities of your county sheriff. Then, talk to your sheriff, ask him what his position is on local and state issues and tell him how you feel. Next, start having local meetings to discuss the problems the state and federal governments have caused for our local communities and decide how to react to them. One size shoe does not fit all.
Your governor has destroyed many a business and many a life in this state of ours. We need to decide on how to pick up the pieces. United we stand, divided we fall.
Aldon Maleckas
Custer