What does it take for some people to see the light? For four years we have seen all the turmoil in Washington, D.C., created by one individual and now we see it all boil over. Thousands of loyal followers of this man, breaking into the nation’s capitol, smashing and killing. No respect for anything or anyone.
This did not happen overnight. All of this contempt was fueled by Donald Trump. His contempt of the way we elect our presidents. His contempt for freedom of the press. His contempt for ballplayers kneeling for equality of men and women of different races.
And it is not just Trump, we have representatives in all our states following in the footsteps of Donald Trump. Michigan has Bill Huizenga and Jack Bergman spreading doubt about our election.
Now these same spineless wonders can say, “Oh yes, get away from Trump. I never even knew him. He really wasn’t that bad before. I never believed in his policies.” Just one big lie after another.
They were loyal to Trump right to the day of the madness.
Now that it’s over, the government wants to find and put people in jail. If you put them in jail you better put the ring leader of this mob in jail too. He is the one who asked these militias and racists to come to DC, and he is the ring leader that went out to throw gas on the fire, right on national TV. This man is a disgrace to America.
What if this anti-government gang had been well armed and intended to overtake our government? They could have. Look how easy it was to get into the Capitol building. They could have taken out everyone in it.
We need more than just police around our capital, and a president that believes in America over anything else.
John Gancarz
Manistee