I grew up in a white middle class world in northeast Grand Rapids during the 1950s. My high school of about 1,600 students had five Black families who I did not know personally. My parents came of age during the late teens and early 1920s. They grew up in areas of Michigan where they experienced heavy immigration from the South and Eastern Europe.
Although they were uneasy about the changes that had happened in their youth, they taught me to be respectful of everyone. As my mother often said, “Good manners are to society like the lubrication that keeps machinery from burning up”.
My school taught me that police were my friends and to honor the founding documents of my country; “All men are created equal” and everyone has the right to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” I pledged allegiance to a flag that represented “liberty and justice for all”.
My church taught me that Jesus loved all the red and yellow, black and white children of the world, to love one another, and to live by the Golden Rule.
My high school youth group was taken to a Black Congregational church in Chicago for Sunday worship as part of a weekend field trip.
I came of age during the Civil Rights era. I was oblivious to most of this turmoil. One outcome did have great impact on me though. Publishers began issuing books written by a much more diverse number of authors than had been available during my youth.
As a lifetime reader, I began to realize that other people had grown up, through no fault of their own, with very different opportunities than I had been given.
The U.S. history I had been taught was focused on the accomplishments of Christian white men. Horrendous discrimination and violence against minorities were very real but had been left out of my history books.
From reading, I learned that throughout the history of the United States some people have profited from racism.
Some created wealth from the labor of enslaved people. Others paid lower wages to minorities. Public program for advancement like the GI Bill simply excluded people of color. Women and minorities were frequently denied higher education and/or high paying jobs. The creation of intentionally segregated neighborhoods allowed slumlords to thrive and fed a “them vs us” mentality. By systematically making some neighborhoods less attractive, builders could create a steady stream of buyers for new construction.
As newlyweds, my husband and I rented a house in northwest Detroit. The neighborhood began to flip from white to Black. We really liked our new neighbors and decided that we wanted to put the values we had been taught into practice. We bought our house and lived there for 30 years eventually being the last white family on our block. None of the bad things that we had been told would happen came true. The neighborliness matched that which we had grown up with. We shared the same human values as our Black neighbors. We worked together to try to create a beautiful, strong, integrated neighborhood.
What did become clear to us was that institutional racism is real. We experienced fear mongering and racial steering, discovered restrictive covenants, learned about redlining, mortgage and banking inequities, saw disinvestment and overcrowding in our neighborhood schools and confronted a double standard for law enforcement.
It became clear that the aspirational values we had been taught throughout our lives only applied to white people. Many laws of the country I love support discrimination.
In my lifetime, progress has been made toward acknowledging racism and working toward inclusion. Most of the people I have known would not knowingly commit racist acts. I support Black Lives Matter and other programs representing minority rights because I grew to understand that minorities have not and do not have a level playing field in our country. I believe that all of us will benefit if we embrace equal opportunity for all classes, races and genders. The question now is not ‘Who’s a racist, sexist or homophobe?” but “How many people are willing to actively work for and support equal rights policies?”
Peg Gage
Free Soil