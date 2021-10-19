I have lived in Pentwater for about 27 years, the longest I have lived in any one community. My previous years were spent living in New Jersey, New York, Arizona and Ohio. Pentwater is my home.
I am privileged to have had the opportunity to raise my family here in Pentwater. I truly believe that it takes a village, and this community has supported my children’s voyage into adulthood. They started their academic career at Pentwater preschool and completed their years at Pentwater High School. They had the opportunity to be part of everything; their teachers, coaches, friends and employers have helped shape them to be who they are today.
Our community is committed to our children, and I am grateful for the opportunities and support this community has provided my children. I feel it is our responsibility as a community to continue our commitment to our children and support their post-secondary endeavors.
When my oldest son began kindergarten at Pentwater his class had 12 students total, when my second son began kindergarten his class had 10 students total. They are now 26 and 24 years of age. There was talk of Pentwater’s doors closing when they began due to low enrollment. Pentwater Public School is still educating our children with an amazing group of 19 kindergarten students and a graduating class of 23. We’re still going strong.
Our graduates’ post secondary accomplishments are tremendous; our kids keep growing and learning. The 2020 graduating class included 19 students, 15 pursued post secondary education, one joined Americorps and three joined the workforce. My children graduated from Calvin College and Ohio State University. The youngest currently attends Wayne State University.
It is an honor to be part of this amazing community and school district. My children have a sense of belonging: they are from Pentwater, they believe in themselves because they had a community that believed in them. I know that this community will continue to support our youth. It truly takes a village; believe it.
Lisa Wagner
Pentwater