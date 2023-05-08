Last year, I visited Ludington for a girls get-away from the hustle and bustle of city life. I visited the “Pure Ludington” website prior to booking a place and decided to stay just north of town, in Hamlin Township, based on the promotion of, “No matter what you’re seeking – fun for the whole family, a beach or outdoor adventure, a peaceful get-away, or just a community of friendly faces – you can find it here in Pure Ludington, Michigan.”
The beaches/lighthouses and historic sites are spectacular. In addition, there are plenty of restaurants and unique shopping boutiques. Just what we were looking for in a weekend get-away. However, the claim of seeking a “peaceful get-away” is definitely incorrect. Much to our surprise, we were forced to listen to loud, obnoxious music coming from an outdoor nightclub (Stix) in the evening of the entire weekend. This is not what we were expecting in a small “Up North” town in Michigan. I have never experienced this annoyance or intrusion in any other “Up North” towns that I visited. The music was so loud (even though we were almost a mile away), that it was hard to carry-on a conversation and get to sleep with the booming bass and screeching guitars. Very disappointing.
Sadly, we will not return to Ludington/Hamlin Township.
Julie Giroux
Grosse Pointe Park