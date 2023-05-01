One thing that almost every Oceana County resident has in common with their neighbors is their mutual reliance on the mineral Cobalt.
Cobalt is found in every lithium-ion rechargeable battery in existence. It is found in everything from smartphones to tablets to laptops to electric vehicles. It is also used to produce the alloys used in the manufacture of jet engines, gas turbines and magnetic steel. If you have sent an email, checked social media, driven an electric car, used a cordless power tool, or hopped aboard a jet plane, you are a consumer of cobalt.
Most cobalt is mined as a byproduct of copper or nickel, with the vast majority of it coming from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The downside of our reliance on cobalt is that the increased demand has lead to abuses of the people in third world countries who labor in mines, many of them are children. While this abuse has been going on for decades, it is the growing popularity of electric vehicles that has brought attention to the abuses that take place in mines, particularly those mines in the Congo.
There are many who want to blame electric vehicles as the reason for the mining of cobalt. However, all lithium ion batteries, which are used not only in electric vehicles and cell phones, but also in cordless power tools and toys, rely on cobalt to produce the batteries.
The upside from the increased attention to these abuses, brought about by the increased need for cobalt, is that international pressure is now being exerted upon The Democratic Republic of the Congo to improve the safety and welfare of the people working in mines within their country.
Another aspect of this issue is that many Western human rights advocates are not eager to see strict sanctions against cobalt mining companies, out of a fear of endangering miners’ livelihoods in a very impoverished part of the world.
So, while electric vehicles have increased the demand for cobalt, that increased demand has brought more attention upon the plight of the workers in the Congo.
Hopefully, this increased attention will lead to positive changes to the lives of workers who labor in harsh conditions, all so we can enjoy the advantages that long lasting lithium ion batteries bring to our lives.
P.S. Recycling of EV batteries is now a reality in the U.S., as the first lithium ion recycling plant in our country recently opened for business.
John Adams
New Era