Last month we covered the first roads of Mason County. As far as I can find, there have not been many articles on the names of the roads in the rural township areas. What I found hinted that the small settlements and roads were named for the pioneers of the area.
Each township had their own road commission in charge of building and caring for the roads as they were made. Eventually the county road commission came about and became responsible for all of the county roads, including the naming. In researching how the roads were named, I came up against a big problem. There are precious few records or information on them. I have gone through every township file at the Mason County Historical Society Research Library. What I found was half a dozen papers that included road name information.
Our former county clerk, Ivan Anthony tried to look into it and found no information. As a former township clerk who worked with Ivan often, if he didn’t find it, it isn’t there. Some feel the names were assigned by Mason County Road Commission Engineer Robert Lunde, who left no word of the naming of our roads. Thus, it leaves us with conjecture or an educated guess. I would welcome any information readers may have.
Amber Township (created 1867)
Decker Road is the farthest north in the township and is shared with Victory Township and crosses the county. It is probably named for George Decker who came to the county with his wife, Minnie, by ox team to settle on a parcel of land on the corner of Decker and U.S. 31. George took an active role in the township government and on the local school board.
Hansen Road is probably named after John P. Hansen who immigrated in 1885. He and his wife Bertha owned a large parcel of land on both sides of the road. It was John, who named the property Evergreen Farms which would be carried forward to Howard’s Evergreen Dairy business.
Johnson Road is not so easy, as there are no Johnsons living on the road in the township. A.M. Johnson had a farm on the corner of Decker and U.S. 10. An old paper tells that the first resident of Eagle District in Amber was a Magnus Johnson. Closer, but still not on Johnson Road.
Conrad Road was originally named River Road which I believe was a duplicate name, so it was renamed for John Jacob Conrad, early settler of the area. John immigrated from Germany in 1884, eventually settling on the farm on Section 26.
Meyers Road is the same as no one named Meyer/Myer that lived on that road. However, there was a John Myers who immigrated in 1882 that lived on the corner of Brye and Hansen roads.
Brye Road was named for a farmer in Riverton Township, I believe…Fred Brye.
Dennis Road is probably named for a Victory Settler, A.C. Dennis.
Amber Road per a May 4, 1953, Daily News article began as Hackert Road (who never lived on the road) and was changed to Amber Road.
Stiles Road has no one by that name on it, however we find a Stiles Brothers parcel of land in the middle of section 21, behind the W. Pittard and C. Odean farm on Stiles on the 1904 plat map. One of the brothers, William Barclay Stiles, married Augusta Hazzard, daughter of Elias Hazzard. Wm. and Ed Stiles were lumbermen and owned the property. An interesting note: John Hansen, for whom Hansen Road was named boarded with and worked for Stiles in 1880.
Pittard Road runs south off of Conrad Road toward the river. Per Amber Township Supervisor James Gallie, it was named after Sam Pittard who immigrated from England around 1871 with Maud, wife.
Custer Township (created in 1878)
Filburn Road is just north of Scottville. It was probably named for John Filburn who owned a livestock buying /auction business and lived with his wife Cora at 505 S. Main St. Scottville.
Barothy Road was probably named after Dr. Arpod Barothy, a Chicago doctor. Dr. Barothy immigrated to the U.S. from Hungary in 1884, and built a health spa/resort on the Pere Marquette River southeast of Walhalla in section 12. News articles note his son Dr. Frederick Barothy remained in Walhalla for a while.
Wilson Road was named after Civil War veteran John Hubert Wilson. He, along with his wife Mary, owned a large parcel of property on the road, as was the Wilson school district.
Chauvez Road is probably named for Frank Chauvez who owned a large parcel of property on the corner of Pere Marquette Highway and Chauvez Road.
Darr Road was probably named for early settler David Darr, one of the first settlers of Free Soil.
Tuttle Road was probably named for early Custer settler Norman Benjamin Tuttle, who lived on the northwest corner of Tuttle and what is U.S. 10. School was closed the day of his funeral.
Kinter Road is a short road at the bottom of the township between Tuttle and Custer Roads. One of the large property owners was Dewey Kinter family between 1930 and 1961.
Stephens Road was probably named for early settler Thomas Stephens who lived on the road east of Free Soil. He was appointed Free Soil postmaster in 1893.
Reek Road was probably named for William Reek, who immigrated from Prussia in 1853 and owned property on the road in Sherman Township.
Powers Road is probably named for Joshua Cyrus Powers, who didn’t live here long. He was a railroad engineer and was crushed to death by a tree up in Colfax Township in 1885. The wife remained on the property raising her family there. It could have been named for their son Albert who owned the next farm over in 1904.
Branch Township (created in 1871)
Bockstanz Road. Although Charles Bockstanz came to the county before his brother Nick and was part of the first Branch Township board, the road was probably was named for Nickolas Bockstanz, who aided Butters and Peters when looking for property in the area as they when setting up the mill town.
Wever Road. I could not find any information on this road. There was a Wever that was a buyer for the roach plant in Scottville, but lived in Scottville.
Bradshaw Road was probably named for Cyrus Clarkson (Clark) Bradshaw who lived in Riverton, Ludington and Pere Marquette townships.
Tyndall Road was probably named for George M. Tyndall of Carr Settlement, who served on several boards, including the county board, and as county drain commissioner for 20 years.
Landon Road was probably named for David or Charles Landon of Branch. Charles was a Branch farmer, sawmill owner and builder of roads.
Schoenherr Road was probably named for Frederic Schoenherr of Sheridan Township, who immigrated from Germany in 1882.
Benson Road. The 1904 plat maps shows that one of the major property owners on the east side of Benson Road is an A.T. Benson at the corner of U.S. 10 and Benson Road. I cannot find any information on this person. By 1909 they were gone. However, James Conrad Benson lived at Tallman for a while working at the mill, but returned to Ludington by the next census.
More to come.