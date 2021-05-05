Thoughts of my parents come frequently when spending time in the Upper Peninsula.
Though my parents raised their seven kids in a small ranch house in suburban Detroit, the summer vacations in the U.P. remain etched in memory.
It was where I noticed my Dad relax and where whatever differences about lifestyle choices in the turbulent late 1960s and early 1970s when I passed from teen to adulthood were set aside as “the boys” spent time in an old Grumman canoe fishing for northern pike and perch along favorite spots in what was then called the Betsy River.
Mom, who somehow always had a reserve of patience, put up with camping on the undeveloped lot north of Paradise she and dad had bought with GI money when he left the service after World War II.
For a boy raised in the suburbs, a week’s family vacation north in the then relatively undeveloped U.P. or weekend fishing opener excursions were high points of a year. They remain large in my memories.
We hosted granddaughter Kayleigh this past weekend at our little cottage on Whitefish Bay, not far from my parents’ lot now with a summer home built for my Mom after Dad’s death.
Memory triggers abound throughout the area.
Kayleigh patiently listens to my stories of watching bears at evening in the old dump — a U.P. version of a movie theater back then. Before sunset, people in cars would line up facing the mounds of garbage and wait. Most nights a bear or two would wander in and forage. Some nights a lot of bears would come.
I remember watching cubs climb a dead tree and how fast the sow went up after them. I remember watching people try to feed marshmallows to bears out of their hand while someone snapped a photo. We didn’t do that. My parents were adamant it was bad for the bears and dangerous for us — and the bears
I remember hauling water from the bay in a newly purchased garbage can that we placed over a fire to boil for cooking and drinking purposes during the week of camping on the bay.
I remember one planned camping week when the flies were thick and biting ferociously that turned into a stay in a cabin at Pike Lake — my patient mom had had enough and needed a break from bugs while cooking and caring for us kids.
When fishing, my dad always sat in the stern of the canoe, steering. He liked to pike fish with live perch on a treble hook beneath a bobber. We’d catch a few small perch, pass them to dad. He’d sit patiently, perhaps drinking coffee poured from a Thermos watching the bobber as three boys would thrash the water casting Johnson’s Silver Minnows drawing pike to the canoe. Often, when a pike would strike and, if not hooked, it soon went after the perch on dad’s line. It was great sport. We’d spend hours on the river seeking the right weed beds or going to favorite spots in the Widewaters or “the Pike Impoundment,” as we called what is now known as Shelldrake Flooding.
Mom and the sisters would stay at camp, which eventually became home to a travel trailer, then a mobile home and eventually the home that, after my mom died, is now in my youngest brother’s ownership.
With many of my siblings having places of their own adjacent to that lot — or in our case a short walk down the road or beach — purchased as cabins or empty lots came up for sale — our grandkids play along the same beaches I did 60 years ago.
Who knows what memories they will have decades from now? Our three daughters have good memories of good times there. Our grandkids ask to go to the U.P. or the cabin and talk about what they like — swimming, rock and frog hunting, riding on the two tracks, campfires and time with cousins.
It warms Brenda and my hearts and rekindles our memories of my mom and dad.
Their gift of a northern experience keeps on giving. Many more people live along Whitefish Bay now. There are more cabins, cottages and homes being built and land being divided into lots every time we go up.
Our family’s story is far from unique. Family vacations can deeply enter one’s psyche and a geographical place with great memories becomes part of a family’s genetics. It happens here in Ludington, in the U.P. and in many other places, too.
Those vacation memories seemed ingrained in DNA passed on through generations.
Happy Mother’s Day and Father’s Days. Make good memories with your kids and grandkids. They become a gift that keeps on giving.